Florida judge rejects attempt by Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend to throw out nondisclosure agreement

A Florida judge ruled late Wednesday that the ex-girlfriend of Tiger Woods must abide by a nondisclosure agreement she purportedly signed and resolve her lawsuits seeking millions from the golf superstar through private arbitration behind closed doors. Circuit Judge Elizabeth Metzger, in an…



