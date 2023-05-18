Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes must report to prison on May 30 and pay victims $452M

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes must begin serving her prison sentence by May 30 while she appeals her conviction on charges of defrauding investors in her failed blood-testing startup, a federal judge ruled Wednesday. Driving the news: U.S. District Court Judge Edward Davila issued the order…



#theranos #elizabethholmes #edwarddavila #ninthcircuit #rameshsunnybalwani #rupertmurdoch #timdraper #betsydevos #jamesmattis #coxenterprises