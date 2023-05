It’s probably not a surprise that in so many ways, Netflix’s XO, Kitty resembles its sister films, the To All the Boys trilogy. Like the earlier rom-coms, the new spinoff is a pretty, fluffy cupcake of a romance, featuring heroines who fundamentally believe in love and charming, gentle suitors who…



#netflix #xo #larajean #annacathcart #daeminyeongchoi #kiss #dae #seoul #lj #giakim