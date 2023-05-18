Rishi Sunak’s upbeat view on economy stokes claims he is out of touch

Rishi Sunak has been accused of being out of touch with ordinary families after claiming the economy was looking up and people’s household incomes were “hugely outperforming” expectations despite the cost of living crisis. On a flight to Japan for the G7 summit of world leaders, the prime minister…



