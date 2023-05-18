Intel leak suspect was warned about mishandling classified info, prosecutors say
The Air National Guardsman accused of one of the most significant intelligence leaks in years was warned repeatedly by superiors about his handling of classified information, prosecutors said Wednesday, alleging that he may have shared sensitive secrets with people outside the United States.…
