Why Canada's two big railways are livid over Justin Trudeau's attempt to force competition
Published
But shippers say they’ve put up with subpar service from the railways for long enough, and the new rules deliver a desperately needed dose of competition into a Canadian rail system that is essentially controlled by two companies: Canadian National Railway Co. and Creel’s CPKC Railway. In the…
#creelscpkcrailway #cpkc #wadesobkowich #alberta #peaceriver #justintrudeau #ottawa #prairies #britishcolumbia #ontario