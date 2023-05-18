Cyclone Aid Stalled in Myanmar: ‘I Just Hope We Get Help Before We Die.’
Published
Aid groups in the war-torn country say they are having trouble gaining access to areas affected by the storm without approval from the junta.Full Article
Published
Aid groups in the war-torn country say they are having trouble gaining access to areas affected by the storm without approval from the junta.Full Article
Myanmar is one of Bangladesh’s closest neighbours, and the two countries have had a long-standing relationship dating back..
Myanmar is one of Bangladesh’s closest neighbours, and the two countries have had a long-standing relationship dating back..