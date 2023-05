Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's broadside against a "ring of highly aggressive paparazzi" shows they "whine whine whine," Caitlyn Jenner has said. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a dramatic statement on May 17 calling out photographers who the night before had engaged in a "near…



#meghanmarkle #whinewhine #caitlynjenner #princessdiana #nypd #sussexes #ny #doriaragland #newyorkcity #ericadams