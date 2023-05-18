Governor Ron DeSantis Bans Digital Dollar in Florida, Other States Prepare to Emulate Decision
Published
Coinspeaker Governor Ron DeSantis Bans Digital Dollar in Florida, Other States Prepare to Emulate Decision Ron DeSantis, Governor of Florida recently signed a bill prohibiting the use of central bank-issued digital currencies (CBDCs) in the state. And now, his move may have set a precedent for…
#rondesantis #florida #otherstatesprepare #desantis #cbdc #northdakota #uscongress #cbdcban #jeromepowell #atlanticcouncils