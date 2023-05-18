Coinspeaker Governor Ron DeSantis Bans Digital Dollar in Florida, Other States Prepare to Emulate Decision Ron DeSantis, Governor of Florida recently signed a bill prohibiting the use of central bank-issued digital currencies (CBDCs) in the state. And now, his move may have set a precedent for…



#rondesantis #florida #otherstatesprepare #desantis #cbdc #northdakota #uscongress #cbdcban #jeromepowell #atlanticcouncils