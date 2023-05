Short squeezes are when traders bet a company will fall in value, but the amount of short interest causes the price to pop upwards instead • There’s massive potential with short squeezes, but they’re one of the highest risk plays you can make on the stock market • Companies with short squeeze…



#dillards #murphyusa #qaisshortsqueezekit #kit #volkswagen #porsche #vw #wendelinwiedeking #meme #gamestop