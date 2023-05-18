Killers of the Flower Moon Trailer Reunites DiCaprio With Scorsese

Ahead of its world premiere at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, the first trailer for “Killers of the Flower Moon” has dropped courtesy of Apple TV+ and Paramount Pictures. The long-in-the-works adaptation of the David Grann book tells the true story of the murders of multiple Osage people in…



#flowermoon #apple #paramountpictures #davidgrann #oklahoma #leonardodicaprio #ernestburkhart #williamhale #robertdeniro #lilygladstone