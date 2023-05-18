New In Lawfare: "Why the Manhattan DA’s Trump Case Cannot Be Removed to Federal Court"
Two weeks ago, President Trump removed his criminal case to federal court. (I wrote about Trump's motion here.) 28 U.S.C. 1442 provides, in part: (a) A civil action or criminal prosecution that is commenced in a State court and that is against or directed to any of the following may be removed by…
