Donald Trump has surged to a 36.1 percent lead over Ron DeSantis as Republican voters' preferred candidate for the 2024 presidential election, according to the latest data from the political analysis website Real Clear Politics. The data shows 56 percent of Republicans have Trump as their favored…



#donaldtrump #rondesantis #realclearpolitics #republicans #trump #desantis #mikepence #emerson #florida #pence