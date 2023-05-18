Critics Choice Awards Set 2024 Date; CW Chief Brad Schwartz Talks Live Event Strategy, Golden Globes Rivalry
Published
The 2024 Critics Choice Awards will return to the CW, airing on Jan. 14, the network announced today as part of its 2023-24 schedule. Once again, the show will follow the Golden Globes, which have set a Jan. 7, 2024 date but no network yet. During the CW press conference about Thursday morning in…
#goldenglobes #bradschwartz #chelseahandler #academyawards #juliaroberts #criticschoiceawards