Tennis star Rafael Nadal, who suffered a hip injury in January, will stop playing for the foreseeable future—dropping out of his best tournament, the French Open, which he’s won 14 times in 19 years—so he can make a full recovery for the 2024 season which he says will be his last. Nadal, 36, told…



