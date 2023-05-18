Pierce Brosnan on Mounting L.A. Art Exhibition: “This Is About Letting Go of the Work”

Pierce Brosnan has received top billing on marquees across the globe and had his face plastered on billboards for decades. But pulling up to an art gallery on La Brea Avenue in Los Angeles this month to find his name above the title of a debut exhibition, “So Many Dreams,” delivered something new.…



#piercebrosnan #labreaavenue #somanydreams #thr #remingtonsteele #nft #bobdylan #cannes #goldeneye #brosnan