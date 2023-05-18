Here's every country that has banned TikTok as the US threatens a nationwide ban. Montana is the first state to pass a total ban

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte signed a bill into law Wednesday making Montana the first state to outright ban TikTok. Rafael Henrique/Getty Images Montana on Wednesday became the first state in the US to sign a bill banning the social media app TikTok. A growing number of countries are partially or…



#montana #greggianforte #tiktok #bytedance #firstamendment #apple #google #montanans #brookeoberwetter #ohio