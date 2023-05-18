Harrison Ford Receives Honorary Cannes Palme D’Or Ahead Of ‘Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny’ Premiere: “I’m Honored But I Got A Movie You Gotta See”
Published
Harrison Ford returned to the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday, picking up an honorary Palme d’Or before the world-premiere screening of Disney/Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. In similar fashion to the tribute held for Tom Cruise last year, Ford was fêted with a career…
#harrisonford #cannesfilmfestival #palmedor #disneylucasfilms #indianajones #tomcruise #ford #grandtheatrelumière #cannes #theirryfremaux