Over half the world's lakes are drying up, scientists have found, and it's mostly our fault. According to a new paper published on Thursday in the journal Science, 53 percent of lakes worldwide have shrunk between 1992 and 2020. This level of water loss is equivalent to 17 Lake Meads, the authors…



