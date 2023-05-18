Ant & Dec To Take Break From ITV’s ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’ After Next Season

Ant & Dec are to take an indefinite break from Saturday Night Takeaway following next year’s 20th series. The ITV stalwart duo’s 2024 edition will be their 10th in a row after they took a four-year hiatus from 2009 to 2013. ITV said the show will be paused after 2024, while Ant & Dec will continue…



#antdec #nighttakeaway #itv #imacelebrity #gottalent #limitlesswin #itvstudios #liftedentertainment #anthonymcpartlin #kevinlygo