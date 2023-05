Miley Cyrus looked back on her Bangerz era — and all the controversy it caused in the early 2010s — in a new cover story for British Vogue published Thursday (May 18). Related Miley Cyrus Is a Summer Dream in Raw ‘Jaded’ Music Video: Watch 05/18/2023 In the interview, the superstar maintained that…



#britishvogue #superstar #wreckingball #robinthicke #mtvvideomusicawards #hannahmontana #bangerz