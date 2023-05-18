Woman loses lawsuit claiming boss' initials were sexual code

A London court has tossed a sexual harassment lawsuit filed by a female employee against her male superior, in which she alleged that his use of acronyms in emails was indicative of him romantically making a pass toward her. Karina Gasparova was formerly a project manager at the London office of…



#karinagasparova #londoncentralcourt #alexandergoulandris #linkedin #ajumbogenital #emmaburns #independent #gasparova #twitter #liberaldemocrats