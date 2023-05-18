Insomniac CEO Pasquale Rotella Advises Fans to ‘Consider Arriving Earlier’ for EDC Las Vegas

EDC Las Vegas, one of the world’s biggest music festivals, is set to launch tomorrow (May 19) at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Ahead of the event, Insomniac Events CEO Pasquale Rotella has warned of myriad travel delays attendees may face while getting to the mega-fest. Related Ahead Of Their EDC…



#edclasvegas #insomniacevents #pasqualerotella #vegas #fox5vegas #interstate15 #lasvegasstrip #motorspeedway #interstate #lasvegas