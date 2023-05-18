Myanmar raises death toll from Cyclone Mocha to 54, but full extent of damage still unknown
At least 54 people were killed and more than 185,000 buildings damaged in Myanmar by a powerful cyclone last weekend, state television MRTV reported Thursday. Communication difficulties in the affected areas, where infrastructure was already poor, and the military government’s tight control over…
