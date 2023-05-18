Disney World Closing Pricey ‘Star Wars’-Themed Galactic Starcruiser Experience

About four years after it was announced by then chairman of Walt Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Bob Chapek and about a year after it officially opened, Disney revealed today that it would be closing the pricey (for guests, anyway) Star Wars themed Galactic Starcruiser experience in…



#waltdisneyparks #bobchapek #disney #galacticstarcruiser #resorts #disneyparks #experiencesproducts #florida #usatoday #wdw