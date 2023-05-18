Sports, News Star at TV Upfront Showcases. Will Comedies, Dramas Regain Status?

Sports, News Star at TV Upfront Showcases. Will Comedies, Dramas Regain Status?

Upworthy

Published

Andrew Ross Sorkin is the co-creator of the Showtime series “Billions,” but he isn’t really known for drama in his professional life, just financial reporting. So it came as something of a surprise on Monday, when the CNBC and New York Times journalist got up on stage at New York City’s Radio City…

#andrewrosssorkin #showtime #newyorkcitys #radiocitymusichall #nbcuniversal #sethmeyers #jimmyfallon #saturdaynightlive #natashalyonne #peacock

Full Article