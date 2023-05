The project, near Orlando’s Lake Nona Town Center, above, was expected to involve the relocation of Disney employees from Southern California. A new office complex, and relocation of a division from California, would have created more than 2,000 jobs but was scuttled as the company and Gov. Ron…



#orlando #lakenonatowncenter #disney #southerncalifornia #rondesantis #florida #waltdisneyworld #robertaiger #joshdamaro #lakenona