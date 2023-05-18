False claims of a stolen election thrive unchecked on Twitter even as Musk promises otherwise

In an interview this week, Twitter owner Elon Musk said users making false claims of stolen elections “will be corrected” on the platform. Prompted by a CNBC reporter for extra assurance that would happen, Musk responded, “Oh yeah, 100 percent.” Yet many such claims have thrived on Twitter in the…



#elonmusk #twitter #donaldtrump #trump #lindayaccarino #davidbecker #usjusticedepartment #zignallabs #marjorietaylorgreene #karilake