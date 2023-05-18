Colorado cardiologist accused in sexual assault case named by 9 more women he met on Hinge dating app

A Colorado cardiologist accused of drugging and assaulting a woman he met on a dating app earlier this year has now been connected to multiple other alleged druggings and assaults. Dr. Stephen Matthews, 35, was charged in March with sexual assault after a woman he met in January on a dating app,…



#colorado #stephenmatthews #kusa #denver #matthews #mimosas #jenga #jengawithmatthews #douglascohen #centurahealth