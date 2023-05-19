Bad Bunny Drops New Single ‘Where She Goes,’ Video Features Frank Ocean, Lil Uzi Vert, More

Bad Bunny enters his EDM era with the release of a new Jersey Club-inspired single titled “Where She Goes,” a cross-pollination of hip-hop, dembow and house beats with a star-studded music video to match. Dominic Fike, Frank Ocean and Lil Uzi Vert make subtle appearances (blink and you’ll miss…

