A group of five TikTok users have filed a lawsuit against Montana’s Republican attorney general in an effort to block what they argue is an “unconstitutional” and “dangerous” forthcoming ban on the Chinese-owned app, after Gov. Greg Gianforte (R) signed a first-of-its-kind bill into law Wednesday…



#tiktok #montana #greggianforte #firstamendment #missoula #montanans #austinknudsen #donaldmolloy #republicans #democrats