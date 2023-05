Walt Disney Co is scrapping plans to build a nearly $1 billion corporate campus in central Florida that would have housed 2,000 employees, according to an e-mail to employees on Thursday, against the backdrop of its ongoing legal battle with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Disney parks chief Josh…



#waltdisneyco #florida #rondesantis #disney #joshdamaro #imagineers #lakenona #orlandosentinel #disneyparks #bobiger