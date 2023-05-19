Inside The Party As Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Bob Iger And Others Celebrate Launch Of Final ‘Indy’ Late Into The Night At Cannes Film Festival

It was a great night for Disney as Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny had a smash debut in its World Premiere Thursday evening at the Cannes Film Festival where the June 30th release received a warm 5 minute standing ovation, especially for Harrison Ford in his swan song in the title role he…



#disney #indianajones #worldpremiere #cannesfilmfestival #harrisonford #bobiger #carltonbeach #stephaniebunbury #florida #rondesantis