Salman Rushdie, whose appearance at the PEN America gala was not publicized beforehand, was greeted by the crowd with a standing ovation. The novelist, who was stabbed and gravely wounded at a literary event last year, received an award from the freedom of expression organization. Salman Rushdie…



