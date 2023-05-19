Elizabeth Holmes will soon have to ditch her black turtleneck for khaki prison garb and will earn 12 cents to a dollar an hour working on the prison factory…

Elizabeth Holmes will have to report to the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas, at the end of the month. Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Vanity Fair, Federal Bureau of Prisons Holmes will soon ditch her turtleneck and work in a factory line, earning 12 cents to a dollar. The disgraced Theranos CEO…



#elizabethholmes #federalprisoncamp #bryan #theranos #realhousewivesof #saltlakecity #jenshah #sandiego #billyevans