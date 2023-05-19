Elizabeth Holmes will soon have to ditch her black turtleneck for khaki prison garb and will earn 12 cents to a dollar an hour working on the prison factory…
Published
Elizabeth Holmes will have to report to the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas, at the end of the month. Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Vanity Fair, Federal Bureau of Prisons Holmes will soon ditch her turtleneck and work in a factory line, earning 12 cents to a dollar. The disgraced Theranos CEO…
#elizabethholmes #federalprisoncamp #bryan #theranos #realhousewivesof #saltlakecity #jenshah #sandiego #billyevans