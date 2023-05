Michael J. Fox and “The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg have been friends for a long time. So long in fact that he accompanied her to the 1991 Academy Awards, where she won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the hit 1990 movie “Ghost.” But as it turns out, there was at one…



#michaeljfox #whoopigoldberg #academyawards #goldberg #imaf #hollywood