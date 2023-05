Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to appear in person at the Group of Seven nations summit in Japan this weekend to make a direct appeal to allies to increase military support for Ukraine. Leaders of the world's wealthiest democracies meet at the G7 Summit to discuss threats posed…



#volodymyrzelensky #groupofsevennations #ukraine #g7summit #unitedkingdom #rishisunak #g7 #kyiv #russian #ukrainef16