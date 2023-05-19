Is Generative AI in 2023 as Transformational as Indoor Plumbing Was in 1920?

Back in 2016, in his book “The Rise and Fall of American Growth,” economist Robert Gordon wrote that the century that followed the Civil War gave rise to technological innovations that spurred leaps in productivity — for both businesses and individuals — that will never be matched. In fact, he…



#robertgordon #civilwar #generativeais #amiasgerety #qedinvestors #karenwebster #generativeai #gerety #gpt #terminator