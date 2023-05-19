Andy Rourke, English Musician Best Known as the Bassist for The Smiths, Dies at 59

Andy Rourke, the English musician best known around the world as bassist for the groundbreaking English indie band The Smiths, died Friday morning from pancreatic cancer. He was 59. News of Rourke’s death was made public by Johnny Marr, co-founder of The Smiths and Rourke’s friend since childhood.…



#andyrourke #smiths #johnnymarr #smithsandrourkes #rourke #manchester #meatismurder #rourkes #morrissey #howsoonisnow