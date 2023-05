While Steven Crowder has been trying to stir up a boycott of Target stores, the right-wing political commentator may have become the target for a boycott himself. Crowder called on his supporters to avoid Target after he showed the chain is selling transgender women's bathing suits. But the…



#stevencrowder #target #candaceowens #twitter #boycottcrowder #boycottstevencrowder #qtsuperstar #yasharali #substack #crowder