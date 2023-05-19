Sebastian Stan to Produce ‘Blue Banks,’ Feature Debut of Rising Romanian Talent Andreea Cristina Bortun (EXCLUSIVE)

Actor Sebastian Stan has come on board to produce “Blue Banks,” the feature debut of Romanian director Andreea Cristina Borțun, whose 2021 short film “When Night Meets Dawn” premiered in Directors’ Fortnight. Pic follows Lavinia, a single mother trying to make a better life on her own terms for…



#sebastianstan #romanian #whennightmeetsdawn #fortnight #romania #gabisuciu #jeanlaurentcsinidis #jeromenunes #slovenian #alespavlin