Key Words: ‘Sorry?’ U.K.’s wealthiest ever leader stumped when asked what it’s like to lose

That was the U.K.’s most powerful leader, and the richest ever, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, struggling to answer a simple question posed by Sky News, while attending the weekend Group of Seven leaders summit in Hiroshima, Japan. “Prime Minister, you’re one of life’s success stories. You were head…



#rishisunak #skynews #hiroshima #sky #bethrigby #englishchannel #brits #bankofengland #oxforduniversity #cambridgeuniversity