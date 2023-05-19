Houston lesbian bar was denied insurance coverage for hosting drag shows, owner says The owner of Houston's sole lesbian bar says she was denied insurance coverage for her business because it hosts drag shows — a denial she says is in part due to Texas' proposed anti-LGBTQ+ legislation. Julie…



#houston #juliemabry #pearlbar #lesbian #texaslegislature #bill12 #texassenate #bryanhughes #gregabbott #bill25