Check Out Garth Brooks’ Full Setlist for ‘Garth Brooks/Plus ONE’ Opening Night in Las Vegas

There’s a reason that Garth Brooks won entertainer of the year a record-setting seven times from the CMA Awards. It’s because he simply has few peers when it comes to live performance. Brooks proved that again Thursday night (May 18) at the opening night of his Garth Brooks/Plus ONE residency at…



#garthbrooks #cmaawards #brooks #garthbrooksplus #lasvegas #wynn #bobsegers #dontcloseyoureyes #keithwhitley #sheseverywoman