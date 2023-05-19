Andy Rourke: The Smiths Bassist Dies at 59, Guitarist Johnny Marr Confirms
Published
Andry Rourke, The Smiths bassist, dies at age 59, the band's former guitarist of Johnny Marr, confirmed.Full Article
Published
Andry Rourke, The Smiths bassist, dies at age 59, the band's former guitarist of Johnny Marr, confirmed.Full Article
Andy Rourke, the musician best known for his time as the bassist for the Smiths, has died. Rourke’s former bandmate and childhood..
The influential British musician died after a lengthy illness with pancreatic cancer, his former bandmate Johnny Marr revealed.