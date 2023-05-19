Fed's Powell in the spotlight as pressure grows to 'fish or cut bait' on rates

Wall Street, small businesses and potential homebuyers may all breath a sigh of relief if the Federal Reserve chooses not to raise interest rates at its policy meeting next month, as many traders and analysts expect. But U.S. central bank officials are not only still on the fence about a pause in…



#federalreserve #jeromepowell #philipjefferson #atlantafed #raphaelbostic #bostic #timduy #sghmacroadvisors #dovish