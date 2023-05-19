Krafton receives a “trial approval” for three months from Indian authorities to relaunch battle-royale game BGMI, a year after it was banned
Published
The South Korean giant Krafton has secured the approval from the Indian authorities to resume operations of Battlegrounds Mobile India, a popular India-focused battle royale mobile game that the firm launched after New Delhi banned the marquee offering PUBG in the South Asian market. BGMI was also…
#southkorean #newdelhi #southasian #rajeevchandrasekhar #loco #seanhyunilsohn #krafton #relianceretail #wsj #himalayan