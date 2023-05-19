Harrison Ford on Indiana Jones Retirement and Going Shirtless at 80: ‘I’ve Been Blessed With This Body’

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” stars Harrison Ford in his final performance as the swashbuckling fedora-wearing adventurer, a legendary role he’s played in five films across 40 years. But he says he is officially ready to retire the character. “Is it not evident?” the 80-year-old actor…



#indianajones #dialofdestiny #harrisonford #cannesfilmfestival #ford #jamesmangold #fourthchapter #palais #hollywood #fugitive