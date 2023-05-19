Ukraine's Zelenskyy to attend G7 summit as world leaders tighten sanctions against Russia

Leaders of the world’s most powerful democracies vowed Friday to tighten punishments on Russia for its 15-month invasion of Ukraine, days before President Volodymyr Zelenskyy joins the Group of Seven summit in person on Sunday. “Our support for Ukraine will not waver,” the G7 leaders said in a…



