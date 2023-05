The New York Attorney General’s office has slapped a $4.3 million fine on the crypto exchange Coin Cafe due to its allegedly outrageous fee structure. NY AG Fines Coin Cafe The New York-based popular cryptocurrency platform has been allegedly charging its users exorbitant fees for using the…



#coincafe #nyagfinescoincafe #newyorkstate #letitiajames #settlementagreement #needfortransparency #bitlicense